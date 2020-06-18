Telangana: Committee on PV birth centenary celebrations meets

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Hyderabad: The committee constituted to take up the year-long centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao met here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao . Ministers K T Rama Rao, Eatela Rajender and Srinivas Goud and family members of the former Prime Minister participated in the meeting which discussed 12 major programmes that would take place beginning June 28.

The committee suggested a national seminar and discussed several other programmes including the establishment of a PV Narasimha Rao Memorial. It was also decided to expand the existing committee with members who were associated with Narasimha Rao. “The country is now on a strong economic footing only because of his economic policies that helped India emerge as the fourth largest economic power in the world,” Keshava Rao said.

He observed that Narasimha Rao’s role was not limited to just able administration, but he also played an active role during the struggle for independence. The committee came to the conclusion that all aspects of the great leader’s life must be celebrated to make the new generation understand his contributions. The celebrations which will begin on June 28 will take place at the “Gnana Bhumi” on Necklace Road. The committee also agreed in principle to go for a memorial for Narasimha Rao similar to that of former President APJ Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram.

The committee also decided to organize several programmes in Warangal, the late Prime Minister’s native district. The committee, which also discussed the way forward to have Narasimha Rao’s statue installed in Parliament, said the proposals will be put before Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for a final decision.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .