Telangana: Communal clash in Bhainsa town once again

By | Published: 10:39 am

Nirmal: Tension prevailed when two groups pelted stones against each other at Shivajinagar in communally sensitive Bhainsa town on Sunday midnight. Two vehicles and three houses were damaged in the clash. A 24-hour long curfew was imposed for bringing the situation under control. One person sustained bleeding injuries, it was said.

Sources said that stone pelting began after a person raised objection reportedly after objecting to a gathering in a religious prayer in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. They alleged that the person entered the holy place in a state of inebriation. The other section too began pelting stones, triggering communal tension.

It is learnt that two sections thrashed each other with large sticks. Vehicles and certain houses were damaged in the clash. Some women sustained minor injuries due to pelting of the stones. Cops dispersed the warring groups. Nirmal Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju rushed to the town and took steps to restore peace.

Karimnagar range in-charge DIG P Pramod Kumar toured the town on Monday morning. He reviewed the situation. Around 15 suspected, who were responsible for the clashes, were reportedly detained by police. Somewhere between 200 and 300 policemen and rapid action force was deployed for preventing untoward incidents. Commercial establishments remained closed.

In the night of January 13 last, tension prevailed when a group torched around 10 motor bikes belonging to another group following a communal clash in Bhainsa town. As many as 59 persons were arrested for their alleged role in the riots. In 2008, communal violence claimed nine lives including a six members of a family in Bhainsa.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .