Telangana confident of mopping up revenue

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Rubbishing the criticism of the Congress that the TRS government had pushed the State into a debt trap, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao explained the path that the State government was adopting to boost its economy in which irrigation, agriculture, mining, IT and industry, would play a vital role. He also reiterated that the government would not hesitate to increase power tariffs and registration charges if needed to mop up additional revenue.

Replying to the discussion on Appropriation Bill for 2020-21 in the State Assembly on Monday, the Chief Minister said the GSDP which was only Rs 4,80,000 crore in undivided Andhra Pradesh had now crossed Rs 9,69,604 crore in Telangana State. “Today, Telangana tops in per Capita Power Consumption in the country. We have increased our pensions by 100 per cent, revitalised Vijaya Dairy which was almost dead in the hands of AP rulers,” he said, and chided the Congress for not appreciating the strides made by the State.

The Chief Minister said a State like Telangana with a small population had contributed Rs 2,72,926 crore to the national exchequer from the day Telangana was created till 2019. In return, we have received only Rs 1,12,854 crore. Now tell me who is creating wealth?”

Allaying fears that the State with its resources would not be able to increase its revenues, Rao said that revenue from sand was one of the areas where the State envisaged to earn Rs 6,000 crore. Agriculture sector was another area where the growth rate is 23.7 per cent. “In Yasangi alone, the State is going to harvest 225 lakh tonnes of paddy from 38,19,000 acres of land,” he said. He said that he would soon write to Prime Minister asking him to initiate follow up steps after announcing MSP for crops. “Central Government simply announced and the States have to virtually beg the Centre for procurement. It will be better if the States are allowed to declare their MSP for crops,” he said.

He said the Union Government after cutting State’s legitimate share further advised to go for borrowing. He said borrowing per say was not bad, if the money was spent creation of capital. “Japan is best example. It borrowed 400 per cent of its GDP and grew as one of the top countries,” Chief Minister said. He said Telangana would be able to repay all its debts in two years as all that borrowed funds had gone into productive sectors such as irrigation, that have high returns,” he said.

He made it amply clear that the State government was confident of reaching its targets and spend every single rupee of the Rs 1.83 lakh crore outlay in the 2020-21 Budget. “As a responsible party that has fought for separate Statehood for Telangana, we made a promise to the people that we will not budge till the State progresses in all spheres,” Rao added.

