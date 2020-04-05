Telangana confronting lockdown through convergence Concall

By | Published: 6:33 pm

Hyderabad: On Sunday morning, farmers such as Sai Reddy,who is from Nalgonda, received phone calls from Principal Secretary Agriculture, Government of Telangana, Dr Janardhan Reddy. “How is your crop? Are you facing any problems” the head of the agriculture department enquired.

The 37.30 minute Convergence ConCall Meeting in which several farmers were invited to share their problems, was a treatise in management on how and adverse situation can be converted into meaningful and relevant action oriented strategy benefitting all the partners of development. If used appropriately the Convergence ConCall method could be the defining factor to win the Corona battle.

In the face of restricted physical movement, and the need to supplies vegetables and fruits to the consumers and also to provide enabling environment for the farmers to transport and get a right price for their produce, and above all to maintain supplies, the departments Agriculture, Horticulture and Marketing are using the convergence concalls.

Centre Appreciated Mobile Rythu Bazars

Mobile Rythu Bazars, an outcome of convergence meets, has been appreciated by Shomita Biswas, the Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmer Welfare, Government of India, as a wonderful method of ensuring essentials and enabling people to stay home as per the Prime Minister’s directions.

She also stated that the decentralized approach of the Telangana Government in procurement of paddy and maize and distribution of vegetable and fruits through “Mobile Rythu Bazars” would be cited a good practice to be replicated across the county.

Telangana Agriculture department also received enquiries from Karnataka on the modalities of Mobile Rythu Bazars and innovative methods of distribution of vegetables and fruits. The convergence meeting convened on Sunday Morning, brought to the fore the relevance and need of this management tool at this time. Present were Senior Officers of the departments, estate officers, civil society representatives and the primary stake holders, and the farmers.

A key outcome was the possibility of using MBA students to be roped in to use the present situation as a live case study and put their management strategies to practice by using mobility methodologies in linking the farmers to the customers in the city and other places.

Saidi Reddy, from Nalgonda, cultivating 10 acres reported of less yield this time and received an assurance that the concerned officer will call him and help him out. Next on line was, Srinivasa Chari, from Tipparthi Mandal having mango orchard of 10 years and 4 years. He expressed satisfaction over the government agriculture programmes and is using drip irrigation methods.

K Sathi Reddy, of Chityala, is a 53 year old farmer whose revenues were Rs 1 Lakh per acre earlier now earns about Rs 10 Lakhs per acre. for the previous year, by taking up cultivation of Mango, vegetables and Mosambi. He has a standing crop of Brinjals and has a ready market through mobile Rythu bazars and was given the option of using his own vehicles to market the crop.

Finally it was R Rami Reddy of Laxmapuram, near Nalgonda. He supplies 700-800kgs of vegetables per day, to labour at a real estate project. He employs 20 women and 5 men at his farm and faced challenges with low prices of certain type of vegetables.

