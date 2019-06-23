Telangana Cong says no to Rahul resignation

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday urged party president Rahul Gandhi to withdraw his decision to resign from the post. In a unanimous resolution, the TPCC core Committee that met here said the party and the country needs Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. The meeting, chaired by All India Congress Committee General Secretary and State Congress in charge RC Khuntia also discussed the party’s plan for the upcoming elections to municipalities in the State. A committee headed by former MP Ponnam Prabhakar with former MLAs SA Sampath Kumar and Vamsichand Reddy has been set up to oversee Congress’ efforts for the upcoming polls. The meeting also decided to hold a meeting of TPCC leaders, District Congress Committee heads and others at Nagarjuna Sagar on June 29 to discuss various issues facing the party.