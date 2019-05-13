Telangana Congress announces MLC poll candidates

By | Published: 3:32 pm 3:37 pm

Hyderabad: Congress party on Monday announced its candidates for the upcoming MLC elections in the State. In an announcement, Telangana Congress said the it will field Uday Mohan Reddy from Rangareddy district, Komatireddy Laxmi Reddy from Nalgonda and Inugula Venkatramreddy from Warangal local bodies constituencies.

Nominations for the polls end on May 14 with the elections scheduled for May 31.

TRS on Sunday announced that it will field former Minister P Mahender Reddy, Pochamaplly Srinivas Reddy and Thera Chinnapa Reddy from Ranga Reddy, Warangal and Nalgonda constituencies respectively.

