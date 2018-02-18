Telangana Congress cries foul over electoral rolls

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday sought to postpone the schedule for publication of final electoral rolls for 83 rural Assembly constituencies in the State.

According to TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy, the group during its tour of all the combined districts of Telangana last week found many lapses in the process of the revision of Voters Lists everywhere.

He alleged that TRS had encouraged illegal deletions in the past and that his process was being continued. “Since the 2018 voter list will be adopted for the ensuing panchayat elections soon, Congress is determined to fight this to ensure that TRS does not succeed in its attempt,” he said.

He said the committee he leads would call on the Full Election Commission on Monday at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi to apprise them of Congress’ apprehensions on the revision of electoral rolls in Telangana. He also said the delegation will seek postponement of the schedule and strong action against erring officials.