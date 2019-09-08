Telangana Congress demands Budget session for 23 days

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The Congress on Sunday demanded Budget session of the Assembly to be held for at least for 23 working days. “This is the minimum period required to discuss the budget and issues of public importance. We will hold the government accountable,” Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said.

Speaking to reporters along with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the CLP leader said “Our party will raise issues on corruption and negligence of public health, welfare schemes among others during the session,”

Uttam said his party will set up a committee to be headed by former MP, V Hanumantha Rao, to lead the party campaign against any proposal to explore for or mine uranium in the Nallamala forests.

“We will prepare our report in two months and submit it to the Governor,” he said.

