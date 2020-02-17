Telangana Congress demands Centre to continue reservations

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: The TPCC on Monday staged a dharna at Indira Park here demanding the Centre to instil confidence among the weaker sections that reservations would be continued in the light of Supreme Court’s observation in Uttarakhand case that States were not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there was no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

Addressing the dharna, TPCC Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said TRS MPs did not raise the issue of Muslim reservations and enhanced quota for Tribals in the Parliament and the TRS party chief was also not keen on continuation of reservations. “The Congress has not taken up this for the sake of politics. It was the Congress party that made Damodaram Sanjivayya, a Dalit as Chief Minister. Will it be possible with TRS party?” he questioned.

Declaring that the Congress would oppose private universities, he reminded that it was Congress that has introduced reservations in IITs and IIMs. He said that Congress was demanding BC reservations in legislature.

CLP chief Bhatti Vikramarka, addressing the Dharnam, said that the BJP at the Centre was trying to muffle the voices of the weaker sections. “The weaker sections are now forced to prove their loyalty to the country by holding national flag in their hands,” he pointed out. He wanted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to come out openly against the Centre and fight for reservations. He wanted people of the nation to bring back the Congress.

