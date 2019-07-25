Telangana: Congress demands full-time VCs for State varsities

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: Congress party on Thursday accused the State Government of not according importance to higher education and held the appointment of IAS officers as in-charge vice-chancellors for eight universities in the State as an example of this attitude.

“The State Government should have appointed regular Vice-Chancellors with full charge instead of appointing in-charges. Further, the job has been assigned to IAS officers instead of experienced academicians,” Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said in a statement.

Demanding immediate appointment of full-time VCs for all the State universities, he said it appears as if the Government was treating universities as “merely more Government departments that can be handled on a part-time basis by IAS officers.”

A VC needs to handle many academic and affiliated college-related affairs on a daily basis. Therefore, IAS officers, already handling other key departments, cannot do justice to their new assignment, he said.

