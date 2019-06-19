Telangana Congress issues show-cause notice to Rajgopal Reddy

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Hyderabad: The latest episode of rebellion in Telangana Congress involving Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy who recently criticized the State party leadership for Congress’ plight in the State finally resulted in Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee issuing a show cause notice to the legislator demanding an explanation for his “anit-party activities.”

It may be recalled that Rajgopal Reddy told reporters in Nalgonda on June 15 that it was only BJP under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that could offer an alternative to Telangana Rashtra Samiti in the State. He had also criticized the State and national party leaders for not taking any action in the face of desertions by rank and file including MLAs of the party, charging the party leadership with dereliction of duty.

In its notice, the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee asked Rajgopal Reddy to explain his criticism and “drerogatory remarks” against TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC president Rahul Gandhi and AICC’s State in-charge and general secretary RC Khuntia.

The DAC also recalled that Rajgopal Reddy had previously used “unparliamentary and filthy language against AICC general secretary, TPCC president as well as the Disciplinary Action Committee.” It said it was following these September 19, 2018, comments that the party had served a previous show cause notice on him two days later.

The disciplinary committee directed Rajgopal Reddy to respond to the notice within 10 days and if he fails to do so, it will be “construed that you have no explanation to offer and disciplinary action will be initiated against you with regards to your anti-party activities and harsh behaviour.”

Just a couple of days ago, the committee which met to discuss Rajgopal Redyd’s latest comments had left it to AICC to take a call on the action to be taken against the MLA. Wednesday’s show cause notice follows a nod it received from the party high command to proceed with disciplinary action against Rajgopal Reddy.

