Telangana Congress leaders fight over chair in public view

By | Published: 2:42 pm

Hyderabad: A simple plan to hold a protest against mistakes by the Board of Intermediate education along with other opposition parties ended for Telangana Congress in a huge embarrassment and in fisticuffs between two leaders of the opposition party here on Saturday.

It all began over claiming a chair on the dais where not just leaders of various opposition parties but parents of 22 Intermediate students who committed suicide were seated in a protest at Dharna Chowk next to Indira Park. Trouble began when Congress spokesperson M Nagesh wanted to sit in a chair in the front row even as senior party leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao, with a microphone in his hand was about to address the gathering.

What resulted in was a shoving match between Hanumantha Rao and Nagesh even as they exchanged heated words at one point, Hanumantha Rao knocked on Nagesh’s head with the microphone. Hanumantha Rao was objecting to Nagesh trying to occupy a chair that was meant for AICC general secretary RC Khuntia and even as leaders of other parties, TDP, TJS and CPI looked on, it quickly turned into shouting and shoving match between the two Congress leaders.

As Hanumantha Rao pushed Nagesh who fell to the ground, but later got up to do the same to the former Rajya Sabha member.

The shoving match was not taken to kindly by other Congress leaders including Khuntia, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and leaders of other parties who said it was unbecoming to fight over a chair when the purpose of the protest was to highlight the plight of Intermediate students and that of the families whose children had committed suicide.

