Telangana Congress leaders meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: A delegation of Congress leaders led by TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy met state governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Rajbhavan here on Tuesday and demanded an inquiry into the alleged highhandedness of city police in thwarting the party’s 135th foundation day rally on 28 December. The city police refused to grant permission to the proposed Save India, Save Constitution rally from Gandhi Bhavan to Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Lower Tank Bund, fearing traffic snarls.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, the Congress said that the Governor of Telangana has special and overriding powers in terms of law and order issues as per section 8 of AP Bifurcation Act 2014 in the city of Hyderabad for a period of ten years from 2014.

“Was the Congress Party a banned organisation or an illegal organisation that its members were being arrested enroute to the party office to take part in the foundation day celebrations,” Uttam Kumar Reddy questioned.

Later speaking with media, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that commissioner of police Anjani Kumar was actually allocated to Andhra Pradesh but is continuing in Telangana illegally. “He is continuing in Telangana with the help of a stay order from the court. Is it appropriate for an officer of another state cadre to be appointed in the most prestigious and powerful post in Telangana state,” he said. The TPCC chief further demanded an inquiry into the acts and conduct of Anjani Kumar alleging corruption and misconduct .

Congress complained that the state government is suppressing any dissent or any form of protest. ” Why the same police gave permission to AIMIM to organise a meeting at Darussalam and the RSS was given permission for a march past from LB Nagar to Saroornagar,” Uttam wanted to know.

