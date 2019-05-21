Telangana Congress leaders pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Congress party leaders on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 28th death anniversary.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy led his party leaders in paying tributes at the Rajiv Gandhi statue at Somajiguda Circle.

He said it was Rajiv Gandhi, who brought a technological revolution in the country by making mobile telephones and computers accessible to all. He was also instrumental in strengthening the Panchayat Raj system, Reddy said.

Among the leaders who paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi and garlanded his statue were party MLC T Jeevan Reddy, former PCC chief Ponnala Laxmaiah, former Ministers Md Ali Shabbir and K Jana Reddy, TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi, senior party leaders V Hanumanth Rao and Kathi Venkatswamy.