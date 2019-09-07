Telangana Congress leaders to study Yadadri sculptures

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Hyderabad: Congress party leaders will visit Yadadri on Sunday for a firsthand inspection of the temple renovation works and to examine various carvings on the pillars of one of the temple’s mandapams, the party said on Saturday.

All India Congress Committee general secretary RC Khuntia told reporters after a meeting of the core committee of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee that his party will launch a series of movements over “mishandling” of various issues by the State government.

He said his party was strongly opposed to the proposed mining for uranium in the Nallamala forests in the State. If allowed, this will have disastrous consequences for drinking water supply to the city and to many other parts of the State and to the environment, he said.

Saturday’s meeting discussed among other issues the party’s membership drive, training programmes, deaths from dengue, chikungunya fevers in the State, the party’s preparation for the municipal elections, he said.