Telangana Congress plans Pragati Bhavan ‘siege’ on Monday

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: The Congress party has vowed that it will lay siege to Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s official residence-cum-camp office in the city, on Monday in protest against the delay on the part of the government to resolve the strike by TSRTC employees that entered its 16th day on Sunday. The party had previously set a ‘deadline’ of October 21 for the government to resolve the crisis arising from the RTC workers’ strike.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday called on party leaders and workers to take part in Monday’s programme in large numbers. The party is planning to take out a rally from its headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, at 10 am to Pragati Bhavan.

Meanwhile, senior party leaders Mohammad Ali Shabbir, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and A Revanth Reddy met at Shabbir’s residence on Sunday and reiterated the party’s resolve to carry on with its protest programme on Monday. Shabbir Ali said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Shabbir Ali said, appears to be in no mood to change his “adamant attitude” towards the striking RTC workers. “He has disobeyed High Court orders that said government should initiate talks with RTC employees on Saturday. By doing so, the Chief Minister is sending a wrong message that he is above the law,” Shabbir Ali said.

