Telangana Congress recalls Rajiv Gandhi’s services

By | Published: 10:35 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress on Tuesday marked the 75th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi with a slew of progammes including conducting a blood donation camp at Gandhi Bhavan, party’s headquarters, here in the city.

The party leaders also organized a ‘sadhbhavana rally’ from the Rajiv Gandhi statue at Somajiguda to Gandhi Bhavan on the occasion.

In the evening, addressing a meeting of party leaders and workers to commemorate Rajiv Gandhi’s birthday, top brasses of the party recalled the India’s 6th Prime Minister’s services to the country. State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said it was Rajiv Gandhi who led India’s march into modernity heralding the revolution in Information Technology (IT). Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chauhan recalled how Rajiv Gandhi worked hard for peace and stability in the country and was instrumental in ensuring peace in strife-torn Assam, Mizoram and Punjab States.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Governor K Rosaiah, AICC general secretary RC Khuntia, senior journalist Ramachandra Murthy, former MLC Prof Nageshwar, former Minister Md Ali Shabbir were among those who paid rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter