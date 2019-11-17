Telangana Congress seeks probe into RTC MD’s claims

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress on Sunday objected to an affidavit filed by Principal Secretary (Transport) and TSRTC in-charge Managing Director Sunil Sharma in the High Court on Friday. The party leaders demanded a probe into the accusations made in the affidavit that the opposition parties along with unions were attempting to destabilise the State government using the RTC employees’ strike.

Speaking to the media, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy requested the Chief Justice of the High Court to take cognizance of the issue and order a probe by a national agency like CBI into the accusations. He demanded that the State government either file cases against the Congress leaders and arrest them, if it had any evidence backing these accusations, or dismiss the senior IAS officer for making such baseless accusations.

“This is an unprecedented and extraordinary situation. On whose behest did a senior IAS officer make such blatant accusations against the opposition parties? We will request the Chief Justice to seek an explanation from the IAS officer and order for action against him for presenting lies to the High Court in a written affidavit,” Uttam said.

The TPCC president alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had attempted to wipe out the Congress from the Assembly, but people lent strong support to the party. He said attempts were being made to shut down TSRTC whose mother organisation APSRTC earned international reputation by entering into Guinness Book of World Records. He said profit and loss statements must not be considered while running a public transport organisation such as TSRTC.

“We request the Chief Minister to convene an all-party meeting along with RTCJAC leaders to resolve the issue immediately. Let us not complicate the issue any further in the best interest of the people,” he added. Further, he called all the Congress workers to participate in the ‘Sadak Bandh’ programme being organised by TSRTC JAC on November 19.

