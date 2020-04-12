Telangana Congress supports extended lockdown

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: AICC general secretary and in charge of Telangana Dr RC Khuntia called upon the party cadre to support the Union government’s decision on the lockdown in view of the spread of coronavirus.

“The Congress supports the Centre’s decision on this issue and appeals to people and Congress workers to support and cooperate with the government on the extended lockdown till April 30,” he said in a statement.

However, he stated that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had said in CWC meeting and PCC presidents video-conference that the testing rate in India was lowest in the world, with only 120 tests per million population and that the Central government was unable to meet this requirement. Khuntia said 27 of the 29 States had permitted Covid-19 testing by the ICMR-approved private hospitals, but the Union government was not doing the same.

“The Congress president is concerned about doctors, nurses, paramedics, sweepers, scavengers, police, and employees. The Congress demands that the frontline workers be given sufficient personal protection equipment and insurance as they are risking their lives,” the statement says. The AICC Telangana in-charge demanded that the government immediately deposit Rs 7,500 in each Jan Dhan account.

All TPCC, DCC, Youth Congress, NSUI, Mahila Congress, Sevadal, INTUC are working and helping the poor and migrant labourers, Khuntia said. “I request all congress MPs, ex-MPs, MLAs, ex-MLAs, ex-Ministers to support the poor by distributing cereals, pulses, vegetables, masks and sanitisers in their areas,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .