Telangana Congress to approach court on Muncipal polls quota

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Suryapet: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said the party would approach the court over finalisation of reservations for municipal elections.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the Congress municipal elections preparatory meeting in Suryapet, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress was not scared of facing the elections as alleged by the TRS leaders. “We are raising objections over the hurried completion of process of finalisation of reservations for municipal elections by the State government,” he said, and wondered about the municipal elections schedule with reservations finalised on January 5, election notification to be issued the next day and filing of nominations from January 8.

“The Congress will approach the court seeking postponement of the municipal elections,” he added.

Exuding confidence that Congress would win majority of municipalities in the elections at the party municipal elections preparatory meeting, he has asked the party members to work for victory of the party candidates in the municipal elections.

He termed the survey results told by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that TRS would win in 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations as a false one. The Chief Minister was trying to misguide the people in the name of surveys, he alleged.

He said that the shops and houses of hundreds of people were destructed in Suryapet in the name of roads widening and no compensation to them. It was an inhuman act. He would meet the Chief Secretary of the state and request for payment of compensation to them. He would also strive to include Suryapet in Smart Cities programmes of the Union Government, he added.

Congress senior leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy, Suryapet District Congress Committee president Cheviti Venkanna and others were also attended the meeting.

