Telangana: Congress to protest against hike in liquor prices

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday vowed to launch a State-wide agitation against the Telangana government unless the hiked prices of liquor are revoked.

He alleged that the government was trying to repay loans sought for schemes like Mission Bhagiratha using revenue from liquor sales in the State. He suggested that the government should stop availing loans indiscriminately and thus, reduce burden on citizens of the State.

Speaking to mediapersons at the State Legislative Assembly, Vikramarka said the government should keep liquor sales and prices under control. He said it was earning about Rs 25,000 crore through Excise Department, which was nothing but a burden on the common man who was spending an average of about Rs 4,000 per month on liquor after a tiresome day at work.

The CLP leader also demanded for the closure of liquor shops and permit rooms along highways to reduce crime in the State. “The government should find alternative sources to generate income and also stop taking loans for development projects. Banks also should stop giving loans to the government without obtaining public approval,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .