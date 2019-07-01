Telangana Congress triggers fresh row

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders on Monday triggered a fresh row over the construction of new buildings for the State Assembly and Secretariat. After inspecting the State Assembly and Secretariat buildings, they said these were fit for government functioning as the structures were constructed only 30 years ago.

They alleged that people’s money was being wasted on the construction of the new buildings, which were not required. “We will not allow the construction of new buildings. We will obstruct it,” the leaders said.

A delegation of Congress legislators and other leaders led by their Legislative Party Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka visited the Secretariat and Assembly. “The Secretariat catered to the needs of undivided Andhra Pradesh and does not pose any problem for operations of the much smaller State of Telangana,” Vikramarka said.

He said there were more pressing issues such as unemployment, water and other electoral promises to be addressed than the construction of new buildings. The CLP leader ruled out any threat to the existing buildings and said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was behaving like an emperor who wanted to have his name embellished on the new buildings.

Congress Lok Sabha member A Revanth Reddy alleged that the government decided to demolish the buildings, which are worth crores. “The value of these buildings, with an area of about 10 lakh sft, is about Rs 1,000 crore. The Chief Minister took a decision to demolish these buildings that will cause losses to the government,” he said.

Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy alleged the government was not talking about important matters such as providing quality seed to farmers and whether their loan waiver would be carried out at one go or in phases. Another Congress MLA D Sudheer Babu said the Chief Minister should drop his plans to build a new Secretariat in public interest. “There is no need for a new building. Everything is fine in the present premises,” he said.