Telangana: Congress wants ‘Chintamadaka scheme’ for all

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Hyderabad: Congress demanded that the Telangana government replicate the Rs 10 lakh per family financial assistance, announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for residents of his native Chintamadaka village, to every family in the State.

Party floor leader in the Legislative Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said he welcomed the Chief Minister’s initiative to give Rs 10 lakh to every family irrespective of their caste, religion or income. “If the Chief Minister does not give the money to all families in the State, it would result in gross injustice. As Chief Minister, Chandrashekhar Rao should treat everyone in the State equally,” Vikramarka said. And, if he is not able to do justice to every family, it is likely that people would be upset at being left out and be displeased with him, he said.

Congress, he said, will mobilise every family in the State that is eligible for a similar scheme so that they can ask the Chief Minister to extend the benefit to them too. “He can name it the Chintamadaka Scheme if he wishes to,” Vikramarka said. He also sought copies of the Detailed Project Report of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme that the government promised to distribute to all MLAs. The Chief Minister should also provide the copies to all the media editors he wants to take with him on a visit to Kaleshwaram, Vikramarka said.

Congress MLA from Manthani, D Sridhar Babu, who along with Vikramarka addressed the press meet, requested media organisations to also focus on the plight of the people who gave up their land for KLIS but were allegedly not compensated so far.

