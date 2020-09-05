Telangana: Congress wants state govt to withdraw GO MS 131

AICC Secretary Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy alleged that the aim of the government is to fill in its coffers by regularising the open plots instead of coming to rescue of the lockdown affected people.

By | Published: 5:26 pm

Hyderabad: AICC Secretary Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy demanded the State government to withdraw GO MS 131 issued on August 31 to legalise open plots in unapproved layouts in the state, the Telangana government has announced Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) on September 1.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday he said that the orders are most unscientific and full of lacuna. “At a time when the middle class, small businessmen and farmers are facing financial problems because of Covid-19, the government apparently issued the GO to make money out of their misery,” he observed. He alleged that the aim of the government is to fill in its coffers by regularising the open plots instead of coming to rescue of the lockdown affected people.

He pointed out that there is a large scale resentment among the people about the government’s order which calls for regularisation of illegal layouts, which have come up and registered through sale deed prior to the August 26, 2020 on payment of penalty. He alleged that the money earned by the government by penalising the people of Telangana is only to transfer the same to contractors from Andhra Pradesh.

“While we are not interested in raking up fear among the public, we want the government to discuss the issue with all political parties and adopt a scientific approach towards legalising open plots. He said that the Congress party will give time for the State government to reconsider its decision in the larger interest of the public.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .