Telangana considers a shutdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19

By | Published: 4:41 pm

Hyderabad: To contain spreading of COVID-19 (Corona virus), the State government initiated precautionary measures and decided to order for closure of educational institutions, shopping malls and theatres till March 31. However, the ongoing Intermediate and other board examinations will be held as per schedule.

The high-level committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the State Assembly complex on Saturday, decided to expedite precautionary measures after examining the measures taken by various States. The health experts are learnt to have recommended for shutting down crowded places like shopping malls and cinema halls as well as issue an advisory to people to avoid functions and get-togethers on large scale.

Following the advisory, the Chief Minister is learnt to have asked for conclude the ongoing budget session of the State Legislative Assembly and the Council rather than continuing the session till March 20 as per schedule. The State Legislature will meet for two more days and conclude the session on Monday. However, a formal announcement on complete measures being taken by the State government is expected after the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held this evening.

Health Minister Eetala Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy and officials from various departments attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .