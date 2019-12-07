Telangana: Contempt case against Revenue Dept adjourned

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:53 am

Hyderabad: Justice MS Ramachandra Rao of the Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned a contempt case filed by Mohammad Afzal Bee and others against the Telangana State Revenue Department to next Friday. The petitioners questioned the non-implementation of the court’s order that stayed construction of Jayashankar Bhupalpally Collector Office and other governmental offices. Earlier, through a writ plea, the petitioners urged the court to direct the authorities not to proceed with the construction of buildings in the lands assigned to predecessors of the petitioners. Observing that an appeal and stay application was filed under the Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfer) Act, 1977, before the Revenue Divisional Officer, the court directed the authorities to decide it within two months and stayed the construction on the subject land. In the present contempt case, the authorities claimed that no construction was done on the said land during the interim period. However, the petitioners provided photographs as evidence of the construction taking place. The judge reprimanded the authorities and warned that they would be inviting punishment for perjury for lying before the court. The petitioners also pointed out that the appeal was not decided till now. The authorities claimed that the delay occurred due to bifurcation of the districts and election duties. Pointing out that the counter filed by the authorities was not supported with material papers, the judge adjourned the case.

Man gets protection in harassment case

Justice G Sridevi of the Telangana High Court directed the Medipally police not to take coercive steps against petitioner dealing with a criminal petition filed by Hafiz of Hyderabad. The petitioner filed this case against SK Gouseunissa questioning the misuse of legal provisions enacted for the benefit of women. He complained that he was wrongly implicated in a case for the offences of outraging modesty and trespassing. He said SK Gouseunissa’s daughter married the petitioner suppressing the fact that it was her third marriage. Counsel for the petitioner, S Goutham, said SK Gouseunissa’s daughter lived with the petitioner for a month and filed a harassment case against the petitioner to extract money. He also raised concerns about the misuse of legislations enacted in the interest of women. The judge conceding with the petitioner stayed all further proceedings of the case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .