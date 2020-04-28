Telangana continues rice supplies to other States

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Hyderabad: Living up to its new reputation as the Rice Bowl of India, Telangana State continues to supply rice to different parts of the country. Even as the State government commenced procurement of about 1.03 crore tonnes of paddy, tonnes of rice are being supplied to various States.

Acknowledging the State’s contribution in terms of paddy supply to the nation, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Tuesday tweeted that the Centre was maintaining adequate supply of essential goods with boiled rice being transported from Mahabubnagar in the State to Payyanur and West Hill of Kerala.

“Railway staff is taking proper hygiene and safety precautions while practicing social distancing as India fights against COVID-19,” he said.

Maintaining adequate supply of essential goods, rice 🍚 is being transported from Mahabubnagar in Telangana to Payyanur & West Hill in Kerala. Railway staff is taking proper hygiene & safety precautions while practicing social distancing as #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Kod86Le5dI — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) April 25, 2020

Responding to the tweet, IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao pointed out that Mahabubnagar which was one of the most backward districts in the country till a few years ago, was now supplying rice to other States.

“Telangana has now become the granary for many States. Proud that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao scripted a fabulous turnaround for not just Mahbubnagar but entire State,” he said.

This is the same Mahbubnagar which was one of the most backward districts in the country a few years ago Proud that #Telangana CM KCR Garu has scripted a fabulous turnaround 👍 for not just Mahbubnagar but entire state Telangana has now become granary for many states https://t.co/ybnuoPxDD9 — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 28, 2020

Paddy procurement in the State has increased by 700 per cent over the last five financial years during Yasangi season from 13.24 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to 37 lakh tonnes in 2018-19 and then 1.03 crore tonnes during Yasangi this year.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .