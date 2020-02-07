Telangana cop scales Antarctica’s highest peak

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: From coordinating with his subordinates to collecting intelligence on law and order situation and illegal activities to pursuing academics, Joint Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Tarun Joshi’s daily schedule is quite hectic.

Yet, he continues his passion for climbing mountains with ease. Thanks to the co-operation extended by senior officers, Joshi, a 2004 batch officer, has successfully scaled the Mt Vinson Massif, standing tall at 4,892 metres and the highest peak in Antarctica.

“I can’t put it in words. It was an awesome experience to land at Union Glacier in Antarctica, as well as Mt. Kosciuszko, 2,228 metres, the highest peak in Australia. It was a proud moment to hoist the national flag atop the peak,” he said.

The most pristine, serene and whitest place beyond 80 degrees, South latitude is where the sun never sets during 24 hours. “There was a huge transition of temperature for me from almost +30 deg C in Hyderabad to -35 deg C at the top of Mt. Vinson. Acclimatization was, therefore, a major challenge,” he said.

The summit was completed at 7.34 pm (Antarctica/Chile time) on January 15 (04.04 am IST, 16th Jan, +8.30 hrs) after a 11 hour-40 minute arduous and long up and down climb amidst very chilly, snowy and windy conditions.

“Carrying 18 kg of equipment, it was tough on certain stretches. But I successfully managed to complete the journey,” Joshi, who returned to the city from Australia, said.

Joshi started his journey of scaling peaks after completing a four-week training at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in Darjeeling in September 2017. He underwent rigorous training on a peak in Sikkim where he learnt on the type of equipment to be used while scaling a peak and safety measures to be taken during the journey. In all, Joshi has scaled five peaks so far.

Considered the highest mountain in Europe, Joshi climbed Mount Elbrus in Southern Russia after completing his training. To improve his endurance, Joshi used to spend time in the gym and climbed the Bhongir fort regularly.

He thanked Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy and City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar for their support.

