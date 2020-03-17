Telangana cops ready to tackle Maoists: DGP

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Peddapalli: Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Tuesday said that Ramagundam Commissionerate had taken all measures to prevent Maoists from entering the Commissionerate limits.

The DGP, who is on a tour of districts in the wake of attempts by Maoists to infiltrate the State, visited Ramagundam Police Commissionerate on Monday and stayed at the NTPC guest house. At the Commissionerate on Tuesday, he interacted with media persons.

Since all precautionary measures have been taken, the question of Maoists’ entry into Commissionerate limits does not be arise. Local police are well-prepared to tackle extremists if they try to enter it limits, he said.

Besides, special measures have also been taken to control crime and road accidents and detect crime, he said while praising Peddapalli and Mancherial police for discharging their duties perfectly. Telangana government has been giving priority to the Police Department. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took steps to introduce reforms in the Police Department and brought police and public together, he added.

Several developmental activities have been taken up in the Police Department after formation of Telangana State, Mahender Reddy informed.

During an interaction with the police officials, the top cop discussed about the quality of police services being provided to public and implementation of friendly policing.

He advised the local cops to enhance vigilance on the movements of Maoists since the Commissionerate shares inter-State border.

