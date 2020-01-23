Telangana cops ‘safe cab’ app big hit

By | Published: 1:18 am

Hyderabad: Post the success of mobile applications like Hawk Eye and initiatives like the She Team and Bharosa Centre, the Telangana Police’s move to integrate police patrol vehicles with private cab services via the Hawk Eye app to address safety needs of women passengers is drawing nationwide applause.

The initiative was launched in October last by Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy in partnership with Ola Cabs, Tora Cabs and Prydo. Commuters travelling in any of these three cab services, in case of any emergency, can access the ‘Emergency Button’ in the mobile app of the cab service.

“Once a commuter, especially women in distress, presses the ‘Emergency Button’ in the app, the message will be transmitted to the Hawk Eye app of the police through a back-end operational workflow. This will enable passing on the live location and other details of the cab to the police attending the emergency services in addition to the control room of the cab operator,” said Anitha, Inspector, Information Technology Cell, Telangana Police. “Once the information is received, the police will be able to respond immediately to reach the commuter in distress by continuously tracking the movement of the vehicle on the geo-tagged map,” she added.

A total of 7,256 alerts were received by the police from the Hawk Eye app till date. All of them were disposed of on a merit basis.

The initiative is winning applause from all around. Recently, the Telangana Police received the e-governance excellence award presented by the Computer Society of India at KIIT in Bhubaneswar. The award was presented for integrating police patrols with passenger cab services and HawkEye mobile application. The CSI appreciated Telangana Police for integrating the app for the safety and security of women.

The HawkEye mobile app too has a Save Our Souls (SOS) feature, where on pressing the button, the citizen can signal about their distress directly to the Police Command and Control Centre, along with their location, simultaneously alerting the nearest Blue Colts team and patrol cars. The app was launched on December 31, 2014.

This was followed by the 112 app by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Telangana Tourism app being integrated by facilitating the users directly to signal their distress. On October 7, Ola, Tora and Prydo cab service providers integrated their app’s emergency button with the HawkEye SOS process.

