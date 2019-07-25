Telangana cops win 6 medals at All India Police Duty Meet

By | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police bagged six medals, including two gold, at the 62nd All India Police Duty Meet-2018 organised by the Uttar Pradesh police from July 16 to 20.

In all, 29 teams from various States and Union Territories, along with the central paramilitary forces, took part in the event. Rachakonda Cybercrimes Inspector Ashish Reddy and Charminar traffic police station constable G Bhaskar Rao won gold medals in forensic science and portrait parle, respectively, in the category of scientific aids to the investigation.

Saroornagar women police station Assistant Sub-Inspector G Anuradha got a silver medal in observation and portrait parle while Ashish Reddy received a bronze medal in the medico-legal oral category and Intelligence Security Wing Reserve Inspector N Srinivas won a bronze medal in anti-sabotage checking category.

