Telangana: Counselling for SW residential specialised colleges on July 2

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: The selection list for admission into Telangana Social Welfare Residential Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for Women at Bhongir is expected to be released in two or three days.

The Telangana Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions societies in a press release on Sunday informed the candidates to attend the counselling for admissions to specialised colleges of physical and life sciences on July 2.

For admissions into commerce and arts courses, the counselling will be held on July 3 and for BSc courses in Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges for Men, on July 2.

For revised counselling schedule and other details, candidates can visit the websites https://www.tswreis.in or http://tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in .