Telangana: Counter weight of Musi crest gate snaps

Nalgonda: The counter weight of crest gate No.9 of Musi project slipped from the chainlink rod and fell into water. The counter weight helps in closure or opening of the crest gates. With the counter weight snapping, authorities would not be able to close the gate now till it is attached again.

Executive Engineer Badhru Naik said that the gate was open upto two feet and the incident took place at 3.15 am when the engineers tried to close the gate. With help of engineers of Swapna Project Private Limited, efforts were going on to close the gate and repairing of the chain link.

