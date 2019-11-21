Telangana: Couple arrested for thefts, 10 tola gold, Rs 1.6 lakh cash seized

By | Published: 6:01 pm 6:51 pm

Nalgonda: Nalgonda Rural police on Thursday arrested a couple for committing several thefts in the district and recovered 10 tola of gold and Rs 1.6 lakhs cash from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Mohammed Feroz (32) and his wife Mohammed Sara Fathima (27), natives of Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Producing the couple before the media in Nalgonda Rural police station, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nalgonda Venkateshwarlu said the couple committed 10 thefts in the limits of Nalgonda Town-I and II and Rural police stations. They targeted locked houses and broke into them when no one was around.

He said the police took them into custody when they were found moving suspiciously on a motorcycle at Marriguda bypass road during vehicle check up at 4 am on Thursday. During interrogation, they confessed to their criminal activities. They were residing at Bandlaguda in Hyderabad and committing thefts in different districts. Hyderabad police had invoked the PD Act against Mohammed Feroz in 2015 when he was accused in several chain snatching and house breakings incidents, he added.

Circle Inspector of Nalgonda Town-II Basha, Inspector of Central Crime Station Bala Swamy and Sub-Inspector of Nalgonda (Rural) Rajasekhar Reddy were also present.

