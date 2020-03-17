Telangana: Couple die in an accident, 10-month-old twins survive

By | Published: 4:35 pm 4:58 pm

Kamareddy: In a tragic incident, a couple died in an accident but their 10-month-old twin babies survived with just minor injuries at Lingampally village of Sadashiva Nagar mandal in Kamareddy districts on Tuesday.

Gangireddula Sailoo and Savitri, hailing from Pedda Pothangal village of Gandhari mandal, and the twins were on their way home after visiting the Kamareddy District Hospital when a DCM van rammed their motorcycle near Lingampally village. Sailoo and Savitri suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, but the twins escaped with minor injuries.

The locals informed SS Nagar police and the ambulance service about the accident but by the time they reached the spot, the couple was dead. The injured twins were shifted to Kamareddy Government Hospital. The people in the area were devastated by the accident in which only the toddlers, a boy and a girl, survived. The cause of the accident, according to them, was rash driving by the van driver. They urged the police to take stern action against the driver.

Later, the SS Nagar police sent the bodies to Kamareddy hospital for postmortem. They registered a case and investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .