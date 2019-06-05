Telangana: Couple dies in road accident on NH 65

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: A man and his wife were killed on the spot in a road accident on National Highway 65 near Gundlapally village of Choutuppal mandal in the district on late on Wednesday evening.

K Chandra Reddy (65) and his wife Sujathamma (65), natives of Pamula Lingotam village, were killed when an auto-rickshaw hit their scooty in the rear. The couple was grievously injured.

The Choutuppal police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Area Hospital of Bhongir for a post-mortem examination. The police booked the auto driver and took him into custody.