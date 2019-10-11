Telangana: Couple run over by lorry in Metpally

By | Published: 5:12 pm

Jagityal: In a ghastly accident, a couple died on the spot when they were run over by a lorry in Metpally town on Friday afternoon.

According to police, Ganesh and his wife Laxmi, residents of Gundampalli in Mallapur mandal, were run over by a lorry that was behind their motorcycle. When they reached the bus depot, two groups of clashing roadside shop owners hit the bike that resulted in the couple falling on the road. The lorry that was right behind the motorcycle, ran over them resulting in their instantaneous death.

People running scrap shops on the pavement near the bus depot area got into a fight and were involved in a clash with each other. On getting information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies for postmortem.

