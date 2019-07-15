Telangana: Court acquits ASI Mohan Reddy, nine others

By | Published: 1:03 am

Karimnagar: The District court on Monday acquitted suspended ASI Bobbala Mohan Reddy and nine others in a suicide case of Ken Crest School owner Madaram Prasada Rao.

After examining all witnesses, Additional Assistant Sessions Judge Santhosh Kumar delivered the judgment on Monday. Mohan Reddy and nine others were acquitted due to lack of valid evidences.

Prasada Rao along with PV Kashyap, NTPC of Ramagundam and VR Rao used to run Hero Honda showroom. He incurred losses after establishing an international school near Kurikyal village.

He borrowed Rs 75 lakh from Mohan Reddy in 2013. Unable to take the pressure from Mohan Reddy and his business partners to clear the debts, he committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his Jyothingar residence on October 28, 2015.

Based on his wife Gomathi’s complaint, Town-II police registered a case and began investigation. Later, the case was transferred to CID.

CID officials filed charge-sheet in the court against Mohan Reddy and nine others after interrogating 56 witnesses and collecting documents. Names of PV Kashyap and VR Rao were not included in the charge-sheet due to lack of proper evidence.

After hearing 49 witnesses produced by the prosecution in the court, the judge delivered the judgment.