Telangana court awards death sentence for three in Samatha case

By | Published: 2:55 pm

Adilabad: The special fast track court in Adilabad convicted the three accused in connection with the sensational Samatha gangrape and murder case and sentenced them to death by hanging here on Thursday. It disposed the case in a record 67 days. The death penalty is the third hanging to be implemented in the district’s history.

Adilabad District Judge MG Priyadarshini, in-charge Judge of the designated special court, pronounced the verdict, awarding capital punishment to the accused Shaik Babu, Shaik Shaboddin and Shaik Mukhdum, residents and daily-wager labourers from Yellapatar village in Jainoor mandal.

While pronouncing the judgement, the judge said the crime perpetrated by the three was heinous and qualified for rarest of the rare cases. The accused were presented before the court in the morning. Heavy security was deployed at the court to prevent any untoward incident. A large number of relatives of the victim and members of Dalit organisations swarmed the court.

Before delivering the verdict, the Judge informed the accused that their offence was proved and asked whether they would like to say something to the court. Shaik Babu broke down, stating that he has two children to take care of and that he was the only breadwinner of his family. The other two also told the judge that they were in a similar plight.

Victim’s husband hails verdict

“We are happy with the verdict. Death by hanging is the right judgment. My kids lost their mother. No other kid should meet with similar fate,” Teku Gopi, the victim’s husband said in the court premises after the judgment was pronounced. Many other Dalit leaders expressed happiness over the death penalty. Gosampalli village in Khanapur mandal, where the victim’s family lived, erupted into celebrations.

Lawyers happy with capital punishment

Similarly, public prosecutor M Ramana Reddy expressed happiness over the capital punishment given by the court. He said no one would dare indulge in similar office in the future. The verdict is a lesson to society. Other lawyers echoed similar views.

The last time death penalties were handed down by the Adilabad court was in 1960-70 in two cases.

