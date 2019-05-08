Telangana: Cousel SSC students, headmasters told

By | Published: 1:48 am

Hyderabad: The headmasters all the high schools have been instructed to provide guidance and counselling for students who had appeared for SSC Public Examinations, before and after announcement of results.

On Wednesday, Dr B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary, Education; and T Vijaya Kumar, Commissioner, School Education; addressed the headmasters through a live telecast programme from the T-SAT studios at BR Ambedkar Open University campus.

During the live programme Reddy advised the headmasters on the need to provide guidance to parents and students and how each student is unique and special. The other panellists in the live telecast included Dr C Veerender, psychologist, Samala Venu, magician and VV Rao, social activist.

The panellists cited various courses and options available for students after Class X. The headmasters of high schools from various districts participated through the phone-in facility and expressed happiness on conduct of guidance and counselling.