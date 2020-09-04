Telangana: Covid patient hangs self in hospital in Khammam

The deceased was identified as Medaramatla Mariamma (65) of Buddharam village of Garla mandal in Mahabubabad district.

Khammam: A woman diagnosed with Covid-19 and undergoing treatment at Khammam District Hospital allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the hospital bathroom.

The incident took place late on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Medaramatla Mariamma (65) of Buddharam village of Garla mandal in Mahabubabad district.

She was admitted to the hospital on September 2 for treatment and suffered from breathing problems. The hospital sources said the deceased was worried whether she would be cured or not and feared insults from the villagers as she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Khammam town police booked a case and launched an investigation following a complaint lodged by the hospital authorities. Meanwhile, the incident has caused panic in the covid ward at the hospital.

