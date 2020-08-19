Telangana: Covid positive woman delivers baby in 108 ambulance

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Khaja Moinuddin, the Emergency Medical Technician manning the 108 ambulance in Kothakota, Wanaparthy, displayed courage and presence of mind when he helped a Covid-19 positive pregnant woman deliver a baby in the emergency vehicle itself.

“Khaja Moinuddin has shown exemplary courage and conducted delivery for a known Covid positive pregnant woman, as it has turned out to be an emergency. He took all precautions. Both the mother and the baby are safe. The ambulance is of Kothakota segment,” said COO, EMRI, Brahmananda Rao.

