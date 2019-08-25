Telangana: CPGET certificate verification from Monday

By | Published: 10:21 pm

Hyderabad: Candidates who cracked the Common Post-Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) can take part in the certificate verification process on Monday. In a press release, CPGET convener Prof N Kishan said editing of web options on the websites will be available on August 27. The seat allotment in the first phase web counselling will be done on August 29.

A total of 40,100 candidates have registered for the certificate verification and 38,900 certificates were verified, he said.

