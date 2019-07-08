Telangana: CPI leader murdered in Kothagudem

By | Published: 4:20 pm 4:28 pm

Cherla: The police imposed Section 144 at Kudunur village in Cherla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday following the murder of a tribal CPI leader.

The deceased identified as Bhutari Ragavaiah (45), CPI mandal committee member and hailing from Botugudem village in the mandal, was allegedly murdered at the village. A large group of assailants beaten the deceased with iron rods and sticks in the late night hours of Sunday while he was returning home in an autorickshaw from R Kothagudem, sources said.

He died while being shifted to a nearby hospital. The cause of the murder was said to be podu lands issue at the village, sources said. Based on a complaint by the family members of the deceased, police booked a case on Monday and launched investigation.

In order to prevent any further untoward incidents, restrictions on gatherings at the village were imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code by the police. It is learnt that the police have taken around 20 persons into custody in connection with the incident.