Telangana: Crane collapse kills two in industry

By | Published: 11:41 am

Sangareddy: Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries as a crane collapsed at Mahalakshmi Cement Industries at Kallakal Industrial Area of Manoharabad Mandal in Medak district on Tuesday.

Lorry driver Chirragona Suman, native of Veliminedu of Chityal in Nalgonda district and Mahesh Goud of Maharastra State were killed on the spot as the crane collapsed on the lorry. Two others have sustained serious injuries.

The death toll is expected to increase. Police led DSP, Toopran inspected the Mahalakshmi Industries and shifted the injured to a hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter