Telangana Cricket Association’s T20 league to start from January 27

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) is going to conduct a T20 league, All Stars Cricket Telangana State Premier League from January 27 to February 6 at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium here.

The league will have eight teams with 120 players who have performed well in the recently-concluded Telangana Gold Cup organised by the TCA. Divulging the details, TCA secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy said that the event will help the youngsters, who performed well in the TCA Gold Cup, to showcase their talent and take their game to next level.

“We are very happy to announce the new league as it will provide another platform for the cricketers from the rural places to showcase their talent. Eight teams have been formed from 120 players who have performed well in the tournament which saw participation from all 31 districts. The selection is done based on merit and there was no outside influence,” he said.

He further added that they are striving hard to develop the game in rural areas of the State. “We have so far conducted 1,350 matches and 26 tournaments in different formats. Six of these tournaments are State level and we had Gold Cup in the November last year which was a huge success. We will also have a State-level training academy for these 120 players” he added.

The eight teams have been already formed with a captain, vice-captain and a coach and each team will get a mentor of Ranji-player or IPL player standard, the organisers added.

Bandaru Dattatreya, chief patron of TCA, said that this tournament marks a new beginning in the history of Telangana cricket as it was dedicated to rural cricketers.

TCA advisor Pragathi Kumar added that the main aim of the tournament is to provide fair opportunity and merit-based selection. He further added their next step is to provide merit-based employment to the cricketers.

TCA president Endala Laxminarayana said that the crisis in the HCA is another example that the cricket body is not concerned with the development of the game. “Since the last 67 years, HCA has done nothing to develop the game in Telangana State other than Hyderabad city. We have been working hard to develop the game for the past three years,” he added.

Teams: Rangareddy Rangers, Indur Icons, Kakatiya Kings, Palamur Pirates, Medak Masters, Adilabad Arrows, TKR Titans, Nalgonda Kningts.