Telangana: Crops in 4,836 acres damaged in Nalgonda due to rains

Nalgonda: Crops in 4,836 acres in 44 villages of nine mandals in Nalgonda district were damaged to due to prolonged water logging, sand casting because of heavy rains.

According to the estimation of the agriculture department, cotton crops in 1,664 acres and paddy in 3,172 were damaged in the district causing loss to total 321 farmers in the district.

The agricultural officials were expecting the timely rains would ensure high yield of paddy and cotton crops in this monsoon crop season.

