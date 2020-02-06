Telangana: Crossovers across KLIS canals for animals

By | JBS Umanadh | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: The TRS government, while taking up the mega Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), launched measures simultaneously to ensure that flora and fauna are protected in the affected parts of Telangana.

Besides completing the mandatory compensatory afforestation much ahead of its scheduled time-frame, the State government also ensured that animals are not affected by the construction of a series of crossover bridges for them, again a first in the country.

The Forest Department proposed five such crossover bridges for animals across the canal network in Bhupalpally and Mulugu forest areas. “We suggested five crossovers for animals, which can also be used by people, on a stretch of about 7 km-8 km, and all of these were completed. Barricades will be placed to stop vehicles from using the crossovers,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Sobha told Telangana Today.

Constructed by the Irrigation Department, the crossovers are like regular bridges but covered with soil and in some places with vegetation, making it an extension of the forest. This makes it comfortable for animals to move around.

According to a Mulugu District Forest Officer, Indian bisons, leopards, spotted deer, sambars, nilgais, sloth bears, barking deer and peacocks are among the animals that inhabit the Eturunagaram wildlife sanctuary. The crossovers will help the animals to move without being obstructed by physical barriers such as roads and canals built under KLIS.

On the compensatory afforestation exercise, Shoba said: “The Government of India watches us from the sky. Not only Telangana, but every State that undertakes compensatory plantation has to submit quarterly reports to the Centre”.

The Forest Department, with the help of satellite pictures, opted for additional plantation in certain places as a remedy. All the saplings used in this project were raised by the Forest Department and no plant was procured from outside, she said.

In another novel initiative to overcome hassles faced in the degraded rocky terrain of Nagarjuna Sagar and urban rocky areas, the department used water drums to plant trees. They cut the drums in half, stuffed it with soil from other places and planted ficus. The department then arranged for watering these plants, called “critical” watering, particularly between January and June. “We are happy that all the plants survived,” Shoba said.

