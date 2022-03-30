Telangana: CS directs Collectors to prepare district specific heat wave plans

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed that schools should be closed early and instructed Collectors to prepare district specific heat wave plans in the wake of Met department forecast that day temperatures would increase further in the coming days.

Efforts should be made to ensure all amenities to students appearing for examinations. The education department will issue necessary guidelines regarding early closure of schools, the Chief Secretary said.

MNREGA timings should be adjusted so as to ensure that no worker suffers from heat wave conditions. Similarly, fire department should also be on high alert, he said during a teleconference with District Collectors and senior officials of health, education and disaster management departments on Wednesday.

He directed the officials to initiate steps to sensitize people about the measures to be taken to avoid heat strokes. “Movement of elderly people and children in the afternoon should be avoided,” Chief Secretary said.

108 vehicles should be arranged, if any person suffers heat stroke and hospitals should be on alert to admit the patient and provide necessary treatment, he directed the health department officials.

The Panchayat Secretaries and other officials should conduct Gram Sabhas and create awareness among people, besides setting up water supply kiosks at market yards, bus stations etc. NGOs and other voluntary bodies may be mobilized to run water and butter milk supply centres.

All the departments have been directed to initiate an advance plan of action regarding preparedness, response, relief and mitigation measures to ensure zero human deaths due to heat wave.

Health wing on alert following heat wave conditions, Action plan to be implemented

Following the prevalence of heat wave like conditions, the Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday directed all the District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HOs) to be on alert and focus on implementing the action plan for prevention and management of heat-wave in the State.

“Heat wave is also called a ‘silent disaster’ as it develops slowly and kills and injures not only people buy also animals. There has been an increasing trend of heat-wave in India over the past several years with several cities severely affected. We have prepared an action plan for prevention and management of heat wave that would facilitate the district health authorities and other stakeholders in preparing for the heat related illnesses and deaths in the state,” he said.

To ensure there are no fatalities related to heat wave, the health department will conduct health surveillance, measures to deploy rapid response teams during emergencies, take up extensive awareness campaigns and immediate steps to stockpile life-saving drugs including ORS, ensuring medical equipment and facilities in government hospitals for management of heat stroke victims.

Efforts will be taken up to train human resources in first aid as well as critical care management of heat stroke patients, creating medical posts at places of mass gathering and specific care for vulnerable groups.

