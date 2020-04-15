Telangana CS inspects measures as zones swell to 139 in GHMC

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday inspected measures in place at a containment zone in Humayunagar even as the number of the containment zones in the GHMC limits increased to 139.

A resident of this locality had participated in the recent religious congregation at New Delhi and his family members too had developed symptoms of Covid-19. As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of virus in the locality, officials have set up a containment zone in the area, Somesh Kumar said.

Apart from extensive sanitation, health status of other residents in the zones was being checked by health officials, he said.

GHMC will be extending all support including supply of essential commodities to the residents in the zones, he said, adding, stringent measures would be in place for 14 days in the zones.

Meanwhile, the Covid control room in GHMC received 326 calls on Tuesday, of which, nine were of suspected corona cases. Ten calls were made seeking ambulance service and 20 for provisions and groceries.

In all, 1398 persons are confined to home quarantine and the number of containment clusters in GHMC are 139, said a press release.

